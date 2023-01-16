A wintry mess for some this week

By Kris Hudson
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will once again drop down to the single digits if not below zero for some locations.

Monday will be a calm day with highs in the upper 20s.

Tuesday we will see a wintry mix develop throughout the day with highs in the mid 30s.

Freezing rain will be possible starting Tuesday morning and lasting into Wednesday. At this time ice accumulation looks to be very light, but could still cause some slick spots.

Wednesday we will see highs in the mid 30s with a wintry mix continuing.

Thursday there will be a 70% for snow showers with highs in the lower 30s.

Friday highs will make it into the lower 30s with a 90% of snow.

