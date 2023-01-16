Your Turn: COVID vax mandate, push for more childcare & a dedicated hospice volunteer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Here are some of your comments about the news from the past week.

A judge struck down the mandate for health care workers in New York to get vaccinated against COVID 19.

That prompted Matthew John to write: “I hope every nurse, Dr and medical professional that got fired sues and gets every penny they have coming! I also hope they are all reinstated to whatever position they held prior!”

But Tracy Grant Adle wasn’t so sure, writing: “Next up… you don’t need to believe in medicine.”

Governor Hochul is pushing for more childcare, and easier access to childcare.

Gina Hurteau Shoen wrote: “Does she intend to subsidize childcare, many of those programs have failed miserably in the past with those receiving subsidies pocketing the $ rather than reimbursing their provider as intended.”

While Shawna Sierra Galloway observed: “Good. Childcare is expensive.”

We introduced you to Sylvia Buduson, a longtime volunteer at Hospice of Jefferson County.

We heard from lots of people Sylvia helped, like Raymond Lear, who wrote: “Well she is a God sent. She not only helped my Mom a lot. She helped me too get through the night my Mother went. Very caring.”

Terri Heldt added: “She is one of the kindest souls walking the earth… a living angel!!”

The last word goes to Nina Hershey, who wrote: “I wish there were more people like her. She uses her life to help others and that’s why God keeps her around as a good example for how to live your life.”

Thanks for everything you had to say to us this past week.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.