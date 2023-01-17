Academic All-Star: Sara Miller

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sara Miller from Norwood-Norfolk Central School is this week’s 7 News Academic All-Star. She has a GPA of 96.26.

Sara takes several Advanced Placement classes, including calculus, statistics, composition, introduction to literature, and environmental science.

She’s also a member of the trap shooting team, National Honor Society, Science Honor Society, the Whiz Quiz team, and jazz band.

She really likes science and math, so she wants to go to college — preferably St. John Fisher —to study either pre-pharmacy or pre-med.

