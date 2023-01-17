Academic All-Star: Sara Miller

Academic All-Star: Sara Miller
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sara Miller from Norwood-Norfolk Central School is this week’s 7 News Academic All-Star. She has a GPA of 96.26.

Sara takes several Advanced Placement classes, including calculus, statistics, composition, introduction to literature, and environmental science.

She’s also a member of the trap shooting team, National Honor Society, Science Honor Society, the Whiz Quiz team, and jazz band.

She really likes science and math, so she wants to go to college — preferably St. John Fisher —to study either pre-pharmacy or pre-med.

Watch the video to learn more about her.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWNY Kids 12 and older could have access to COVID vaccine Thursday
NY vaccine mandate for health care workers struck down
Tyler J. Moroughan
State Police ask for help locating a Jefferson County man
The Target on outer Arsenal Street in the Town of Watertown was evacuated for a short time...
Watertown Target store evacuated Saturday
File photo of Moderna vaccine.
“Null, void, and of no effect.” Says Supreme Court Judge who ruled against the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Volunteer Sylvia Buduson has offered comfort and compassion at Hospice of Jefferson County for...
‘Amazing’ volunteer a source of comfort at Jefferson County Hospice

Latest News

Academic All-Star: Sara Miller
Academic All-Star: Sara Miller
Arts All-Star: Kiah Delles
Arts All-Star: Kiah Delles
Arts All-Star: Kiah Delles
Career-Tech All-Star: Joanie Shaw
Career-Tech All-Star: Joanie Shaw