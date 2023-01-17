Bonnie Lee Montroy, 73, formerly of Morristown

Bonnie Lee Montroy, 73, of Statesville, NC, died Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, Winston-Salem, NC. (Source: Funeral Home)

STATESVILLE, North Carolina (WWNY) - Bonnie Lee Montroy, 73, of Statesville, NC, died Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, Winston-Salem, NC. Born in Morrisville, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late Carmi Touchette and Evelyn French Touchette.

Survived by her sons Mark Montroy (Judy) and Jason Montroy, daughters Allison Wilson (Rick) and Wendy Montroy, sisters Sherry Gile (Dennis) and Judy Boyce (Albert); grandchildren, Chase Wilson (Brenna), Logan Wilson, Kaley Montroy, Elijah MontroyRobar, Greyson Montroy, Charlotte Montroy, Heather Halladay, Nathan Corbine, Gregory Nevarez, Martin Nevarez, many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and her best friend Wendy Goldie (David).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Franklin Montroy of Morristown, New York, granddaughter Kelsey Bedford of Ogdensburg, New York, sister Sandra Bedell of Colchester, Vermont and brother Robert Smith of Vermont.

A family service will be held at Christ Boulevard UMC on Broad Street, Statesville, North Carolina Bonn on Saturday, January 21st at 1:00 pm. A Celebration of Life will also be held in July 2023 in her hometown of Morristown, New York.

Bonnie loved reading, QVC and Hallmark movies, keeping up with family and friends on Facebook, and watching birds. She absolutely adored her family and friends. She was a caregiver at heart, babysitting grandchildren and great-children.

