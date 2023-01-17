Frank Tocco, 83, of Ogdensburg, NY died on December 18, 2022 in Carthage, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Frank Tocco, 83, of Ogdensburg, NY died on December 18, 2022 in Carthage, NY. Per his request there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Frank was born April 16, 1939 in Terrasini, Sicily the son of Guiseppe Tocco and Maria Guiseppe. He came to the U.S. in 1953 graduating from high school and later the Detroit Barbour Intermediate School. In 1963 he enlisted in the U.S. Army receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Marksman Badge (M-14 Rifle), and Expert Badge (M-1 Rifle). After his honorable discharge he began a career with Vandermark Manufacturing Co. in Detroit, Michigan as a general office clerk. In 1969 he moved to NYC and worked at Crane Company until 1974 when he began a career as a manager and photographer in various studios until his retirement in 2006.

In 2006 he moved to Ogdensburg, NY and made a home with his friend Raul “John” Silva. John predeceased him on June 7, 2022. Frank worked as a docent at the Frederic Remington Art Museum for a number of years.

He enjoyed a good cup of coffee over conversation, gardening, and talking about the wonderful climate of Sicily that he missed.

He is survived by family in Sicily, friends Peter Nichols, Dan and Nikki Rutherford, Noah Martin, and Reverend Joe and Susan Weidler. Margaret Prudhomme, June Ross, and Michele Whalen are among many friends Frank spent time with while in The North Country. He was always appreciative and very grateful for the help that Noah offered in the yard and garden.

Graveside services will be held in the Spring in Ogdensburg. Donations may be made in Frank’s memory to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

