Highlights & scores: NAC girls & boys on the ice
By Mel Busler
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WWNY) - Girls and boys’ hockey were on the docket in St. Lawrence County Monday.

Potsdam hosted Saranac-Lake Placid in girls’ high school hockey.

Under two minutes in, Kennedy Emerson swoops in and scores unassisted. It’s 1-0 Potsdam.

Thirteen seconds later, Jessika Bullock flies in and also lights the lamp, and it’s 2-0 Sandstoners.

After Adalee DiMarco scores, Keegan McGaheran lights the lamp on the rebound. It’s 4-0 Potsdam.

McGaheran feeds Isabel Boyd who stuffs home the goal from behind the net. It’s 5-0.

Rylie Bicknell tallies Potsdam’s sixth goal of the first period. Potsdam cruised past Saranac-Lake Placid 13-0.

Tupper Lake was at Norwood-Norfolk for boys’ high school hockey.

The Icemen’s Brock Cousineau slaps a shot from the blue line. Off the rebound, Braeden Bethel lifts the rebound into the top-right corner. It’s 3-2 Icemen.

Tupper Lake’s Griffin Shaheen and Kyler McClain both scramble for the loose puck, but Caleb Averill dives for the save.

Cousineau sweeps past the Lumberjack defense and releases a quick shot through the five-hole. It’s 5-2 Icemen.

Norwood-Norfolk goes on to beat Tupper Lake 5-3.

Monday’s local scores

Boys’ high school hockey

Norwood-Norfolk 5, Tupper Lake 3

Girls’ high school hockey

Potsdam 13, Saranac-Lake Placid 0

Massena 1, Beekmantown 0

Boys’ high school basketball

Canton 53, Harrisville 45

Beekmantown 60, Potsdam 52

Salmon River 49, Hermon-DeKalb 36

High school volleyball

Whitesboro 3, Watertown 0

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

