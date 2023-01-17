Highlights & scores: NAC girls & boys on the ice
(WWNY) - Girls and boys’ hockey were on the docket in St. Lawrence County Monday.
Potsdam hosted Saranac-Lake Placid in girls’ high school hockey.
Under two minutes in, Kennedy Emerson swoops in and scores unassisted. It’s 1-0 Potsdam.
Thirteen seconds later, Jessika Bullock flies in and also lights the lamp, and it’s 2-0 Sandstoners.
After Adalee DiMarco scores, Keegan McGaheran lights the lamp on the rebound. It’s 4-0 Potsdam.
McGaheran feeds Isabel Boyd who stuffs home the goal from behind the net. It’s 5-0.
Rylie Bicknell tallies Potsdam’s sixth goal of the first period. Potsdam cruised past Saranac-Lake Placid 13-0.
Tupper Lake was at Norwood-Norfolk for boys’ high school hockey.
The Icemen’s Brock Cousineau slaps a shot from the blue line. Off the rebound, Braeden Bethel lifts the rebound into the top-right corner. It’s 3-2 Icemen.
Tupper Lake’s Griffin Shaheen and Kyler McClain both scramble for the loose puck, but Caleb Averill dives for the save.
Cousineau sweeps past the Lumberjack defense and releases a quick shot through the five-hole. It’s 5-2 Icemen.
Norwood-Norfolk goes on to beat Tupper Lake 5-3.
Monday’s local scores
Boys’ high school hockey
Norwood-Norfolk 5, Tupper Lake 3
Girls’ high school hockey
Potsdam 13, Saranac-Lake Placid 0
Massena 1, Beekmantown 0
Boys’ high school basketball
Canton 53, Harrisville 45
Beekmantown 60, Potsdam 52
Salmon River 49, Hermon-DeKalb 36
High school volleyball
Whitesboro 3, Watertown 0
