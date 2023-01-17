Jefferson County man killed in UTV crash

RICHLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Mannsville man is dead after a UTV rolled on top of him in Oswego County Monday.

State police say it happened around 5 p.m. on an off-road trail near Bishop Road in the town of Richland when 60-year-old James Potter backed the UTV into a tree. The machine rolled over and pinned Potter underneath.

He was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers say their investigation is continuing.

State police say they were assisted at the scene by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Northern Oswego County Ambulance, and the Ringgold Fire Department.

