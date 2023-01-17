Judge: Golf Course deal can happen

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Supreme Court Justice James McClusky has ruled the City of Watertown’s purchase of the Watertown Golf Club can happen.

That ruling was determined on Tuesday.

In December, McClusky ordered the city, the three council members who voted in favor of the purchase, and the council itself to demonstrate why he should not grant an injunction to halt the purchase. They had until January 5th to provide those details.

The lawsuit contended that the $3.4 million deal was too expensive, and without an appraisal it should be considered a gift which violates the state constitution.

However, McClusky ruled the sale doesn’t represent an illegal activity and if a voter believes their representatives have paid too much for an item, they can get upset and if they believe they greatly overpaid they can vote them out of office.

