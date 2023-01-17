Kenneth M. Murray, 66, of Norwood

Kenneth M. Murray, 66, a resident of 9 Riverside Drive Extension, Norwood, passed away on January 14, 2023, surrounded by family. (Source: Funeral Home)

Kenneth M. Murray, 66, a resident of 9 Riverside Drive Extension, Norwood, passed away on January 14, 2023, surrounded by family. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth M. Murray, 66, a resident of 9 Riverside Drive Extension, Norwood, passed away on January 14, 2023, surrounded by family. Ken was born February 12, 1956, to Mary O’Brien Murray and the late Dean Murray. He was a graduate of Norwood-Norfolk Central School, Class of 1974. Ken worked at St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES at Seaway Tech, Norwood, for 36 years, retiring in 2017. He worked as a Teacher’s Assistant in the Electrical Program and then as a Maintenance Supervisor. Ken enjoyed working with the teachers and assisting them with their maintenance needs. He also liked watching the teachers and students collaborate to complete projects each school year.

Ken was a kind, amazing and smart man who will be missed beyond words. He could fix anything and was great at working on renovations and completing projects around the house. Ken would help anyone out when they needed it and could always make someone laugh. He was adored by his family, friends and so many in the community. Ken liked attending family get togethers for birthdays and family celebrations. He was an avid bowler and was a fan of NASCAR, baseball, football, boating and warm weather! Ken loved his family and enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow up, taking many trips to celebrate birthdays and milestones with them. He was a fun-loving husband, father, papa, son, brother and Uncle. In his retirement, Ken and his wife Becky, enjoyed traveling, attending concerts, and relaxing by the ocean while enjoying the view. Most of all, he loved spending time with family and friends.

Ken is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Rebecca, Norwood; his strong, sweet and beautiful mother, Mary O’Brien Murray, Norwood; his daughter Melissa and son-in-law Joseph Eichholz of Liverpool, his four grandchildren, Cameron, Hunter, Ava and Chase; his siblings Robert (Bonnie) Murray of Virginia, Lynn (Terry) Fefee of Norwood, Kathy French of Norwood, Janice (Dave) Babcock of Norwood, and Timothy (Eileen Bradshaw) Murray of Oneonta and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Ken was predeceased by his father, Dean Murray.

A Celebration of Life gathering for family and friends will be held on February 11, 2023 at the Norwood American Legion from 1-5 p.m. Memorial donations in Kenny’s memory can be made to the family to be used for the Kenny Murray Seaway Tech BOCES Center, Norwood, NY Scholarship Fund and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Kenneth M. Murray.

