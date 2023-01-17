Lewis County home destroyed in early morning fire

Fire Truck
Fire Truck(MGN / Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A town of Turin home was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning.

Lewis County dispatchers say the fire was called in around 2 a.m. by someone at the 5111 State Route 26 home, which is owned by Clark Miller.

The caller reported flames coming out of the chimney and that everyone got out safely.

Firefighters from Turin arrived to find the home fully involved. Both the home and its contents were destroyed. The home was torn down as a safety precaution.

The fire is under investigation.

The American Red Cross says it’s helping the two adults and four children who lived there. There’s an an 8-year-old, a 6-year-old, and two 3-year-olds.

Helping Turin firefighters were the Constable, Martinsburg, 3G, and Lyons Falls fire departments and Constableville Ambulance.

