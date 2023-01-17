A little bit of everything, including freezing rain

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We can expect a little bit of everything today, but the biggest worry is freezing rain.

Temperatures started chilly, in the single digits and low double digits, but will eventually warm up into the mid-30s.

Snow will change to rain, which means we could get some freezing rain, just enough for a thin, icy coating that could make roads and other surfaces very slippery.

A winter weather advisory for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties starts at 9 a.m. today and ends at midnight.

An advisory for St. Lawrence County and much of the Adirondacks is posted from noon today until 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

An advisory in central New York and the Southern Tier starts at 8 a.m. today and ends at 2 p.m.

It won’t be as cold overnight as it’s been. Lows will be in the low 30s.

We’ll have a mix of rain and snow on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Snow will change to rain on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

There’s a chance of snow on Friday. Highs will be in the low 30s.

It will be mostly cloudy Saturday with highs around 30.

Sunday and Monday will be mostly cloudy with a small chance of snow each day. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

