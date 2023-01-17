Mai L. Longden, 80, of Alexandria Bay

Mai L. Longden, 80, of Briarwood Apartments, passed away early Friday morning, January 13th at River Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Mai L. Longden, 80, of Briarwood Apartments, passed away early Friday morning, January 13th at River Hospital.

She was born November 16, 1942 in Poughkeepsie, NY, daughter of Richard and Kathryn Bartlett Kent.

She graduated from Rhinebeck High School, Katherine Gibbs Private School and then from Cornell University with honors and a degree in Human Services.

Mai married John J. Longden and they divorced but remained close until the passing of Mr. Longden on May 22, 2013.

She was owner of the Mayflower Restaurant & Lounge in the town of Orleans for many years. She also had a very successful career as a real estate agent in Florida.

She is survived by two sons, Richard Merrihew, Utica, NY and Oliver “Kent” Longden, Alexandria Bay, two daughters, Mary Longden, Alexandria Bay, and Hillary (James) Mantel, Herndon, VA, four grandchildren, Katie Mai (Brian) Durand, Cierra Walts, Sloan Longden and Daniel Strough, three great grandchildren, Ellie and Jackson Durand and Mariana Natali.

Mai had an amazing sense of humor and a beautiful laugh, her wit was razor sharp. She was kind, generous and compassionate. She loved her entire family, despite their quirks and dysfunction. She worried about them, rooted for them, protected them, and always kept on loving them.

Our mother, Nana, and Great Nana will be missed. She was one of a kind and to be loved by her was to be truly blessed.

A celebration of life reception will be held at the American Legion in Alexandria Bay, N.Y. on Friday January 20th from 3-7pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association at heart.org/donate.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

