Man dies after being crushed by falling bales of hay

Deputies said the hay bales were being delivered to a farm on a tractor-trailer when the load...
Deputies said the hay bales were being delivered to a farm on a tractor-trailer when the load shifted and fell off the truck, striking Robey.(Des G/500px/Getty Images via Canva)
By Jimmie Kaska and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – A Wisconsin man died after hay bales fell on him Saturday morning.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old John Robey of Elmwood was killed on County Highway S after a load of hay bales shifted and fell off a flatbed trailer, crushing him.

Deputies said the hay bales were being delivered to a farm on a tractor-trailer when the load shifted and fell off the truck, striking Robey.

Officials did not clarify Robey’s occupation but said he was not the driver of the truck. The 66-year-old driver was uninjured.

No further information was given.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWNY Kids 12 and older could have access to COVID vaccine Thursday
NY vaccine mandate for health care workers struck down
Tyler J. Moroughan
State Police ask for help locating a Jefferson County man
The Target on outer Arsenal Street in the Town of Watertown was evacuated for a short time...
Watertown Target store evacuated Saturday
Volunteer Sylvia Buduson has offered comfort and compassion at Hospice of Jefferson County for...
‘Amazing’ volunteer a source of comfort at Jefferson County Hospice
Watertown Golf Club
Olney admits mistake - Wrong on tournament count

Latest News

The first hybrid Corvette is also the fastest accelerating model ever.
Fastest Corvette ever is gas-electric hybrid
Chevrolet is celebrating Corvette's 70th birthday with an electrified version of the storied...
New electrified Corvette is the quickest one yet
The singer will “be highlighting her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years,”...
Madonna announces upcoming ‘The Celebration Tour’
Briana Lacost
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend for urinating in their bed after a night of drinking