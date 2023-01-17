Marjorie K. Slate, 91, of Redwood

Marjorie K. Slate, 91, of CR-192, passed away, Friday morning, January 13, 2023 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Marjorie K. Slate, 91, of CR-192, passed away, Friday morning, January 13, 2023 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY.

Born on June 19, 1931 in Theresa, NY, she was a daughter of Everette and Julia Harris Thornton and she was a 1950 graduate of Redwood High School.

Marjorie married Robert K. Slate of Hammond, NY, on June 24, 1956 at the Theresa Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Halbert Campbell, officiating the double ring ceremony.

She lived in Redwood all of her life. The couple built their home on CR-192. Robert was employed at the Town of Alexandria Highway Dept. for many years. He passed away August 14, 1990. The couple were married for 34-years.

Marjorie worked in the office at Alexandria Bay Steam Laundry, Alexandria Bay, NY, for a time. She loved to bake and was a homemaker

She was a member of the Redwood Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary, since June 1959 and was also a member of the Redwood Historical Society, Redwood Neighborhood Organization and the Theresa Food Co-op.

Survivors include her only child, a son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Rhonda Slate, Alexandria Bay, NY; a grandson, Tyler Slate and a granddaughter, Robin Bogenschutz; a great-grandson, Hunter; a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Ruth Thornton, Watertown, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her parents, husband, a brother, Stanley Thornton, and two sisters, Elizabeth Jarvis and Virginia Hepfer, all passed away previously.

Funeral Services will be 11 am, Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, with Pastor Phil Siebert of the Redwood Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Redwood Cemetery next to her husband, in the spring. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Redwood Fire Hall, following services.

Calling hour will be from 1-4 pm, Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to the Redwood Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.