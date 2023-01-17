Michelle E. Adams, 64, formerly of Dexter

Michelle E. Adams, 64, of Fredonia, Kansas and formally of Dexter, New York passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Fredonia Regional Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

Michelle Eileen Adams was born on November 29, 1958, in Watertown, New York, the daughter of Gilbert Lamon and Marion (Walrath) Lamon. She grew up in New York and graduated in 1976 from General Brown High School in Dexter, New York. She later attended Jefferson County Community College in Watertown, New York.

On April 16, 1978, in Watertown, New York she was united in marriage to Herbert William Adams, and he survives at the home.

Michelle worked as a hairdresser for many years at Glamour Accent in Fredonia. She later was the billing clerk for Dr. Oswaldo Bacani. Her most recent employment was with Fredonia Regional Hospital as a Certified Nurse Aid, and she retired in 2020.

She enjoyed many hobbies, knitting, crocheting, sewing, jewelry, playing cards and cooking. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren.

Michelle was known as being very giving and having a big heart. She loved helping people.

She was a member of the Episcopal Church in Brownville, New York and later a member of the Assembly of God Church in Fredonia, Kansas.

Survivors include her husband Herb of the home, 3 children, Heather (Shawn) Harvey of Neodesha, Kansas, Hollie (Collin) Mellon of Overland Park, Kansas, Will (Shannan) Adams of Fredonia, Kansas, sisters, Diane Lamon of Dexter, New York, Anita (Mark) DeVito of Dexter, New York, Rae Lamon of Dexter, New York, sister-in-law, LeeAnn Lamon of Holland, Pennsylvania, 8 grandchildren, Jonathan, Carson, Lauren, Dylan, Madison, Morgan, Jackson “Jax” and Maclynn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Marion and brother Mark Owen Lamon.

Cremation has taken place with Celebration of Life Memorial Services held at a later date.

Memorial remembrances are suggested to Fredonia Food Bank, and they may be left or mailed to Wickham Family Funeral Home, 510 North 7th, Fredonia, Kansas 66736.

Local arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter

