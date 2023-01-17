Paislee Mae Keech, 3 months, of Rodman

Paislee Mae Keech, 3 months, passed away Thursday December 22, 2022 at Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY with her loving parents at her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - Paislee Mae Keech, 3 months, passed away Thursday December 22, 2022 at Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY with her loving parents at her side.

Paislee was born on September 19, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY, daughter of Erica Robinson and James Keech JR, Rodman, NY. Along with her parents, Paislee is survived by 4 sisters, Kiki, Alexis, Kaleesi and Izabella. Paislee is also survived by maternal grandparents Jeannette and Darren Burgess, Rodman and paternal grandmother Jennifer Hamilton, Watertown, godparents Molly DeJourdan and Brandon Doty, great-grandparents, and many aunt’s, uncle’s and cousins.

Calling hours will be open to the public on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 12 noon to 2 pm at Cleveland Funeral Home in Watertown, NY. A Celebration of Life will follow beginning at 3pm at the Watertown VFW, 231 Bellew Avenue.

Paislee’s family finds some solace and comfort knowing that as an organ donor she was able to save two lives.

Paislee will always be remembered. A memorial garden will be created on family property this spring in her honor. In our hearts, we know Paislee is at peace among God’s beautiful sunflowers.

In lieu of flowers the family asks you to donate to the Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network to help save lives to those waiting for the miracle of an organ donor. Paislee was a hero!

