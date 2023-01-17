Sharon D. Mack, 75, of Felts Mills, NY, passed away January 15, 2023 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Sharon D. Mack, 75, of Felts Mills, NY, passed away January 15, 2023 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.

Born on November 29, 1947 in Gouverneur, NY, daughter of Morris A. and Beatrice (Morse) Klock, she graduated from Gouverneur High School. Sharon then attended college to become a news and cartoon illustrator.

Following school she entered the US Army on January 25, 1966 and was honorably discharged as SP4 on January 6, 1967, receiving the National Defense Service Medal. Sharon joined the Black River American Legion and became a lifetime member.

She married Ronald J. Mack on November 30, 1996 at the Woolworth Memorial United Methodist Church in Great Bend. The couple resided in Felts Mills.

Sharon was a supply clerk in the Army and a civilian worker for the government for over 35 years throughout the United States, Hawaii, Fort Knox, Washington and Germany.

She enjoyed making crafts, doing puzzles, and after she retired she was a vendor at craft shows for many years. She was an avid race car driver when she was young up until she was 36 years old and when her children were in grade school they would draw together when she was doing illustrations for her homework.

Among her survivors are her three children, Jackie D. (Shirley A.) Childers, of Black River, NY, Morris A. Lewis and his companion Diane, of Indiana, and Shannon D. (Evan P.) Thomas Jr., of Watertown, NY; four stepchildren, Ronald J. (Dawn M.) Mack, of Felts Mills, NY, Tina M. (Brian A.) Gagnon, of Carthage, NY, Laura A. Mack and her companion, Robert J. Martin, of Watertown, NY, Richard J. (Kerrie) Mack, Black River, NY; a sister, Janice Trombley, of Carthage, NY; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband Ronald J. Mack in 2017, a sister, Linda and a brother Morris “Butch” Klock.

Calling hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, January 20th at the Bruce Funeral Home 131 Maple St., Black River.

The funeral service with military honors will immediately follow the calling hours at 6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Burial will be held in the spring in the Felts Mills Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601 or to the Jefferson County SPCA 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601.

