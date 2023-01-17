Slick road conditions could be to blame in crash that closed Route 11 near Potsdam

U.S. Route 11 shutdown in St. Lawrence after a crash Tuesday afternoon.
U.S. Route 11 shutdown in St. Lawrence after a crash Tuesday afternoon.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - U.S. Route 11 shutdown in St. Lawrence after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

State Police on scene say road conditions could be to blame as a wintry mix of precipitation fell in some areas of the North Country.

Two vehicles collided just west of the Village of Potsdam.

We saw one pickup truck in a ditch without one of its front tires. Another SUV had significant front end damage.

Police on scene say no one was seriously hurt, but remind drivers to pay attention to road conditions because this is an example of how things can quickly change.

The highway is back open.

