Susan M. Newman, 76, of Watertown

Published: Jan. 17, 2023
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Susan M. Newman, 76, of S. Hamilton St., passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at her home.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 4:00-6:00pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

A full obituary will follow.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

