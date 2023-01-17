Susan M. Newman, 76, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Susan M. Newman, 76, of S. Hamilton St., passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at her home.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 4:00-6:00pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

A full obituary will follow.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.