Tomorrow’s Health: COVID during pregnancy, resistant bacteria & meditation benefits

(WWNY) - In the latest health news, we look at the health benefits of meditation, plus why pregnant women should be extra cautious when it comes to COVID.

COVID during pregnancy

A new study finds pregnant women who get COVID-19 at any point during pregnancy are seven times more likely to die during pregnancy or childbirth.

Researchers from George Washington University also found a COVID infection during pregnancy increases the risk that the baby will need to be admitted to intensive care.

The study author says it is urgent women of childbearing age get vaccinated.

Resistant bacteria

New research links poor hygiene practices in hospitals and long-term care facilities to antibiotic resistance.

Researchers from the Georgia Institute of Technology found facilities where the staff made better use of alcohol-based hand rubs saw less antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

Benefits of meditation

A new study suggests a connection between regular, deep meditation and better physical and mental health.

Researchers in China say gut microbes found in Buddhist monks were linked to lower risks of anxiety, depression, and heart disease.

