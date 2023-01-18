3 vehicle crash on Watertown’s Court Street Bridge

There were no injuries reported in a three vehicle crash in the City of Watertown on the Court...
There were no injuries reported in a three vehicle crash in the City of Watertown on the Court Street Bridge.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Winter weather was to blame for several crashes Tuesday throughout the North Country.

There were no injuries reported in a three vehicle crash in the City of Watertown on the Court Street Bridge.

A car struck a SUV coming from the opposite direction. The driver of the car says that slippery roadways made him serve into the opposite lane. A UPS delivery truck was also involved.

Guilfoyle Ambulance Services along with Watertown Police and the Watertown Fire Department responded to the scene.

