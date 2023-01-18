Access to Fort Drum’s Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield limited due to competition

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Access to Fort Drum’s Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield is limited, as soldiers take part in a D-Series competition on post.

The Bomporto Bridge will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

To get to the airfield, drivers will have to use the Route 26 gate.

The D-Series Winter Challenge has soldiers using many roads on post. It was created to commemorate a month-long exercise known as D-Series, that 12,000 10th Mountain Division soldiers undertook in March of 1944 in Colorado.

