Access to Fort Drum’s Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield limited due to competition

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Access to Fort Drum’s Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield is limited, as soldiers take part in a D-Series competition on post.

The Bomporto Bridge will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

To get to the airfield, drivers will have to use the Route 26 gate.

The D-Series Winter Challenge has soldiers using many roads on post. It was created to commemorate a month-long exercise known as D-Series, that 12,000 10th Mountain Division soldiers undertook in March of 1944 in Colorado.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.