By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 18, 2023
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Jean “Barb” Peters, 92, of Canton passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center with loving family at her side. Calling hours will be held privately for the family at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton.

Barb was born August 21, 1930 in Canton, New York, daughter of the late Durwood D. and Agnes (Warner) Stanton. She graduated Canton High School in 1950 with a Homemaking

Diploma.

On June 28, 1950 she married her beloved Ray Peters in Canton. The couple raised two sons and two daughters. Ray predeceased her February 16, 1995. Barb provided child care in her home for 11 years, worked for Canton Central School in the cafeteria, Pearls Department Store, J.J. Newberry and Community Bank in Canton, along with being a loving wife and mother.

Surviving are her children, Stephen J. (Debra) Peters of Hermon, Tari L. (Joe) Briggs of Canton, Lyne M. (Dan) Soulia, Canton and Raymond D. (Lisa) Peters of Enfield, Connecticut; a brother, Richard B. (Maria) Stanton, of Vernon; 8 grandchildren; Jamie (Heather) Peters, Christopher (Dani) Briggs, Angela Peters Thomas, Shana (Brian) Livernois, Adam (Amanda) Soulia, Jason (Stephanie) Briggs, Kayla (Graham) Raymond, Krista Peters, 20 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren, also Brother-in-law Bill Rood of Canton, and Brother-in-law Glen Peters of Canton.

She was predeceased by her sister Janice “Jan” Rood and 2 baby sons.

Barb and Ray lived in Canton for many years and traveled through 47 states and through Canada and Mexico with their motorhome meeting new people and making many lifelong friends along the way. The couple owned a home in Colton for 11 years before returning to Canton.

She was a devoted lifelong member of the Canton United Methodist Church, and enjoyed being involved with their Free Will Dinners.

Barb loved her family and always thoroughly enjoyed hosting holidays and family dinners filling the home with great food and lasting memories.

More recently she passed her time with putting together jigsaw puzzles and also was an avid reader and enjoyed reading books about the Amish.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Canton United Methodist Church.

