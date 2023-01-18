Breakfast buffet to benefit family who lost home to fire

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Cape Vincent Lions Club and Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to help a family who lost their home to a Christmas Day fire.

Bill Kirchgessner from the Lions Club and Kristie Stumpf Rork from the Chamber talked about a breakfast buffet this weekend to help the St. Onge family.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 22, at Recreation Park at 602 South James Street in Cape Vincent.

It costs $8 for adults, $4 for children, and $20 for a family.

