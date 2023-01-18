Career-Tech All-Star: James Hayden

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - James Hayden likes learning about construction, “because I like manual labor, I like lifting heavy, and I just like being outside and working.”

The Gouverneur High School student studies building trades at Southwest Tech Center and is this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.

He says he’ll attend SUNY Canton, mostly like to study HVAC trades.

Watch the video to see him at work and to learn more about him.

