Career-Tech All-Star: James Hayden
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - James Hayden likes learning about construction, “because I like manual labor, I like lifting heavy, and I just like being outside and working.”

The Gouverneur High School student studies building trades at Southwest Tech Center and is this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.

He says he’ll attend SUNY Canton, mostly like to study HVAC trades.

Watch the video to see him at work and to learn more about him.

