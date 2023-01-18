Channing Tatum says he might remake ‘Ghost’

Channing Tatum would potentially fill the shoes of Swayze in the remake, but he said the new...
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The iconic film “Ghost” may be coming back to life, thanks to Channing Tatum.

In a Vanity Fair interview, the “Magic Mike” star revealed that his production company has the rights to the original film, and that he’s mulling a remake.

The 1990 movie starred Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore as a couple who confronts the spirit world after one of them is murdered.

Whoopi Goldberg and Tony Goldwyn also starred in the original film.

Tatum would potentially fill the shoes of Swayze in the remake, but he said the new film would avoid some of the now problematic stereotypes in the original.

