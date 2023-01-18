Coaches vs. Cancer: Area teams face biggest opponent

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Two schools got together last Saturday to raise money for a great cause: Coaches vs. Cancer.

The Red Knights of LaFargeville and the Purple Ghosts of Alexandria met in JV and varsity basketball for both boys and girls.

Their biggest opponent: the battle against cancer.

LaFargeville and Alexandria have become partners in the fight against cancer.

These two schools, of course, couldn’t raise the money without community support.

The goal was around $4,000, an impressive number for the American Cancer Society.

