Dorothy E. Kahrs, 87, formerly of Redwood

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Dorothy E. Kahrs, 87, formerly of Newman Rd., passed away peacefully, Wednesday, January 11,...
Dorothy E. Kahrs, 87, formerly of Newman Rd., passed away peacefully, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, NY.(Funeral Home)

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy E. Kahrs, 87, formerly of Newman Rd., passed away peacefully, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, NY.

Born on July 28, 1935 in Norwalk, CT, she was a daughter of Harry and Dorothy Kennedy Currie. She graduated from Roger Ludlowe High School, Fairfield, CT.

After graduation, she was a secretary for the SportsCar Club of America in Westport, CT and in later years enjoyed working summer jobs in Alexandria Bay, NY.

Dorothy married Henry “Hank” Kahrs, Jr., on July 14, 1956. Making their home in Trumbull, CT, they raised three children and moved their family to Redwood, NY in 1974.

Dorothy loved spending time with her family, gardening, traveling and baking. She also made many thoughtful gifts through her handiwork of knitting, crocheting and needlework.

She was a former member of the North Redwood Ladies Club.

Survivors include three children, son, David and Michele Kahrs, Redwood, NY, son, Robert and Lanette Kahrs, Carmichael, CA, and a daughter, Carol and Brian Stacey, Dexter, NY; five grandchildren, Nichole, Michael, Travis, Austin and Kelly; five great-grandchildren; a brother, George Currie, Bethlehem, CT; two nieces and a nephew.

Her parents, husband, and brother, Harry David Currie, passed away previously.

Funeral Services will be 4 pm, Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, with Rev. Rachel Roberts, officiating. Burial will be in Redwood Cemetery, next to her husband, in the spring.

Calling hours will be 3-4 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Moderna vaccine.
“Null, void, and of no effect.” Says Supreme Court Judge who ruled against the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
WWNY Kids 12 and older could have access to COVID vaccine Thursday
NY vaccine mandate for health care workers struck down
Tyler J. Moroughan
State Police ask for help locating a Jefferson County man
UTV Crash
Jefferson County man killed in UTV crash
U.S. Route 11 shutdown in St. Lawrence after a crash Tuesday afternoon.
Slick road conditions could be to blame in crash that closed Route 11 near Potsdam

Latest News

Candles
Ronald D. Monnat, 74, of Watertown
Shirley A. (Patnode) Hunter, 72, of Canton died on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the...
Shirley A. (Patnode) Hunter, 72, of Canton
Susan Ann Penn, age 71, of Macomb, NY passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at home under...
Susan Ann Penn, 71, of Macomb
The purchase of the Watertown Golf Club remained a main topic of discussion at Tuesday night's...
Watertown golf club debate far from over, discussions on council get heated
Martha D. Graves, 91, of Massena and formerly of Hannawa Falls, died on January 9, 2023, at...
Martha D. Graves, 91, of Massena