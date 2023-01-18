Dorothy E. Kahrs, 87, formerly of Redwood

Dorothy E. Kahrs, 87, formerly of Newman Rd., passed away peacefully, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, NY. (Funeral Home)

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy E. Kahrs, 87, formerly of Newman Rd., passed away peacefully, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, NY.

Born on July 28, 1935 in Norwalk, CT, she was a daughter of Harry and Dorothy Kennedy Currie. She graduated from Roger Ludlowe High School, Fairfield, CT.

After graduation, she was a secretary for the SportsCar Club of America in Westport, CT and in later years enjoyed working summer jobs in Alexandria Bay, NY.

Dorothy married Henry “Hank” Kahrs, Jr., on July 14, 1956. Making their home in Trumbull, CT, they raised three children and moved their family to Redwood, NY in 1974.

Dorothy loved spending time with her family, gardening, traveling and baking. She also made many thoughtful gifts through her handiwork of knitting, crocheting and needlework.

She was a former member of the North Redwood Ladies Club.

Survivors include three children, son, David and Michele Kahrs, Redwood, NY, son, Robert and Lanette Kahrs, Carmichael, CA, and a daughter, Carol and Brian Stacey, Dexter, NY; five grandchildren, Nichole, Michael, Travis, Austin and Kelly; five great-grandchildren; a brother, George Currie, Bethlehem, CT; two nieces and a nephew.

Her parents, husband, and brother, Harry David Currie, passed away previously.

Funeral Services will be 4 pm, Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, with Rev. Rachel Roberts, officiating. Burial will be in Redwood Cemetery, next to her husband, in the spring.

Calling hours will be 3-4 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

