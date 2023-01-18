Father who lied about son’s death admits to crimes

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A father who lied co-workers and friends that his four year old son had died of leukemia pleaded guilty to grand larceny Wednesday in Jefferson County Court.

Kaleb Stevens, who was 30 when he was arrested last October, pleaded to two counts of grand larceny, fourth degree. He’s expected to be sentenced to two to four years in state prison on March 20. Stevens was taken into custody Wednesday.

At the time of his arrest, troopers said Stevens told people his son had died of leukemia in August, and he needed money for the funeral. Two people donated a total f $1,500, troopers said, and co-workers at FineLine Constructors in Adams donated hundreds more.

More than $1,000 was donated to a GoFundMe page.

When word of Stevens’ deception began circulating, there was an outpouring of anger among the people who tried to help him - they called what he did heartbreaking and disgusting.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.