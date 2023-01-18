Gloria F. Phillips, 76, of Massena passed away unexpectedly at Massena Memorial Hospital on January 12, 2023. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Gloria F. Phillips, 76, of Massena passed away unexpectedly at Massena Memorial Hospital on January 12, 2023.

Gloria was born on July 28, 1946 in Seneca Falls, New York the daughter of Ruth and Glenn Gunsauls, Sr. Gloria was raised by Ruth and John Strzalka. She was a graduate of Massena Central High School Class of 1965.

Surviving Gloria is her mother Ruth Shaffer; brothers Glenn (Nancy) Gunsauls, Jr. and Kevin (Dana) Strzalka; a son Shawn (Lisa) McKeel and a daughter Diane Parden; grandchildren Theresa Reome, Kristen (Kyle) Bleau, Nicholas McKeel, Stephanie McKeel, and Tori King; and three great-grandchildren.

Gloria worked a variety of waitressing jobs and then began a twelve-year career as a Corrections Officer at Pike County Correctional in Pennsylvania. She then went to work for Walmart in Honesdale, PA for several years before transferring to the Massena Walmart where she retired on December 30, 2022, after 20 years of employment.

Gloria enjoyed the outdoors, tending to her flowers, and always found something to keep her busy. She enjoyed arts and crafts and loved to decorate for the holidays. Her biggest joy was found when she was spending time with her grandchildren or going on long rides with her mother looking at wildlife.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of Donaldson Funeral Home. A graveside prayer service will be celebrated in the spring at Indian Orchard Cemetery, Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

Friends are encouraged to share memories or offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.