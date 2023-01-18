Gloria F. Phillips, 76, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Gloria F. Phillips, 76, of Massena passed away unexpectedly at Massena Memorial Hospital on...
Gloria F. Phillips, 76, of Massena passed away unexpectedly at Massena Memorial Hospital on January 12, 2023.(Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Gloria F. Phillips, 76, of Massena passed away unexpectedly at Massena Memorial Hospital on January 12, 2023.

Gloria was born on July 28, 1946 in Seneca Falls, New York the daughter of Ruth and Glenn Gunsauls, Sr. Gloria was raised by Ruth and John Strzalka. She was a graduate of Massena Central High School Class of 1965.

Surviving Gloria is her mother Ruth Shaffer; brothers Glenn (Nancy) Gunsauls, Jr. and Kevin (Dana) Strzalka; a son Shawn (Lisa) McKeel and a daughter Diane Parden; grandchildren Theresa Reome, Kristen (Kyle) Bleau, Nicholas McKeel, Stephanie McKeel, and Tori King; and three great-grandchildren.

Gloria worked a variety of waitressing jobs and then began a twelve-year career as a Corrections Officer at Pike County Correctional in Pennsylvania.  She then went to work for Walmart in Honesdale, PA for several years before transferring to the Massena Walmart where she retired on December 30, 2022, after 20 years of employment.

Gloria enjoyed the outdoors, tending to her flowers, and always found something to keep her busy.  She enjoyed arts and crafts and loved to decorate for the holidays.  Her biggest joy was found when she was spending time with her grandchildren or going on long rides with her mother looking at wildlife.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of Donaldson Funeral Home.  A graveside prayer service will be celebrated in the spring at Indian Orchard Cemetery, Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

Friends are encouraged to share memories or offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Ronald D. Monnat, 74, of Watertown
Shirley A. (Patnode) Hunter, 72, of Canton died on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the...
Shirley A. (Patnode) Hunter, 72, of Canton
Susan Ann Penn, age 71, of Macomb, NY passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at home under...
Susan Ann Penn, 71, of Macomb
The purchase of the Watertown Golf Club remained a main topic of discussion at Tuesday night's...
Watertown golf club debate far from over, discussions on council get heated
Martha D. Graves, 91, of Massena and formerly of Hannawa Falls, died on January 9, 2023, at...
Martha D. Graves, 91, of Massena

Obituaries

John F. Fitzgerald, 65, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at his home in...
John F. Fitzgerald, 65, of Watertown
Susan M. Newman, 76, of S. Hamilton St., passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at her home.
Susan M. Newman, 76, of Watertown
The gate to Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield on Fort Drum is no longer open 24 hours a day, 7 days a...
Access to Fort Drum’s Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield limited due to competition
The former Angel's Inn will house up to 18 homeless men
‘Progress has been made’ in battling homelessness in Watertown
Barbara Janet (Murdock) Hand, passed away on Monday, January 16th, 2023 at Lewis County General...
Barbara Janet (Murdock) Hand
Howard Eugene Shippee, age 90, became part of the light of heaven on January 17, 2023 where he...
Howard Eugene Shippee, 90, of Fowler