Homeless woman urges Watertown lawmakers to help: ‘I’m not trash’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown woman who has found herself homeless for years, in her own words.

Tammy Higby has spoken to 7 News several times about her living situation.

From living at the Hotis Motel, was condemned, to getting help from the now-closed temporary homeless shelter on Main Avenue, she told her story.

Tuesday night, she described her situation to city council, which included how she became homeless, and urged lawmakers not to give up on the people who need help.

“Many, many people who are homeless have been told that they are drug addicts, or basic trash,” Higby said. “I’ve been living in my car for two weeks. I’ve lived in my car for 11 months over the years since 2018. My dad died. We were put in a position where we couldn’t afford to pay our taxes. That caused homelessness for me and my family. My daughter and I, and our three dogs. We do the best we can and I embrace it with a smile. What else can we do? So, I am asking for the city to address getting low-income places for many people and rehab programs for those who need it.”

