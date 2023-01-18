Local and international spectators cheer on Team USA hockey as it secures another win

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Team USA took the ice at Cheel Arena Wednesday morning for the FISU World University Games.

Jochem Pahler of Potsdam sat in the stands with his grandsons, since the winter weather canceled school for the day.

“Well I think they’ve been great, and well run and from what I can see, its been well organized,” Pahler said. “I’ve seen players walking around town in the stores and I think they’re enjoying the North Country. The North Country is pretty friendly anyways.”

During Wednesday’s game, both local and international spectators cheered on Team USA.

Great Britain’s hockey players were cheering on Team USA, despite a defeat to the Americans earlier in the tournament.

“I think it’s a very equal game, to be fair. Neither team has really outdone the other, but it will definitely be a lot more physical in the end,” said Thomas Palmer, who plays center for Team Britain.

We caught up with FISU President Leonz Eder at the arena, who said regardless of who wins, it’s the sport that comes out on top at the games.

“This is part of the spirit of the games, you know? To play, to have fun, to play together, to talk to each other,” Eder said.

But to move on to Lake Placid, Team USA has to win, and it did! Beating Kazakhstan 4 to 1.

