Man who attacked neighbor with baseball bat draws prison term

By Scott Atkinson
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An Alexandria Bay man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in state prison for assaulting his neighbor with a baseball bat.

Patrick Belden was found guilty of burglary, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and criminal mischief after a trial last November.

Belden was accused of forcing his 49 year old neighbor, a man, into the basement of the man’s apartment building and assaulting him with a bat. Belden was arrested in March of 2021.

Also from Jefferson County Court Wednesday, Terence Williams of Carthage admitted to one count of grand larceny, fourth degree.

Williams, who was 60 when he was arrested in August of last year, allegedly stole more than $40,000 worth of brass casings from Fort Drum, where he was employed.

Under the terms of his plea agreement, Williams hs to make restitution, and is on one year of “interim probation.” If he doesn’t get in any more trouble, he’ll be allowed in a year to plead guilty to a lesser crime, a misdemeanor.

