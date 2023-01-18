Martha D. Graves, 91, of Massena and formerly of Hannawa Falls, died on January 9, 2023, at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Martha D. Graves, 91, of Massena and formerly of Hannawa Falls, died on January 9, 2023, at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. Martha was a generous donation to science. She will be buried at a later date a Stark Cemetery, South Colton, New York. Martha is survived by her son Gregory Graves of Brasher Falls, several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Kurt Graves. She was born on January 18, 1931, in Potsdam, the daughter of the late, Lynn G. and Iva E. Richie Dixson. She graduated from Potsdam High School. Martha married Carmen Graves, he predeceased her on May 24, 2018. She was a telephone operator for AT&T until her retirement in 1988. Martha was called the “Cookie Lady” she loved giving others cookies and gifts. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Potsdam Humane Association, Hannawa Falls Fire Department or the Potsdam Rescue Squad.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.