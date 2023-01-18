Martha D. Graves, 91, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Martha D. Graves, 91, of Massena and formerly of Hannawa Falls, died on January 9, 2023, at...
Martha D. Graves, 91, of Massena and formerly of Hannawa Falls, died on January 9, 2023, at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.(Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Martha D. Graves, 91, of Massena and formerly of Hannawa Falls, died on January 9, 2023, at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements.  Martha was a generous donation to science. She will be buried at a later date a Stark Cemetery, South Colton, New York. Martha is survived by her son Gregory Graves of Brasher Falls, several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Kurt Graves. She was born on January 18, 1931, in Potsdam, the daughter of the late, Lynn G. and Iva E. Richie Dixson. She graduated from Potsdam High School.  Martha married Carmen Graves, he predeceased her on May 24, 2018.  She was a telephone operator for AT&T until her retirement in 1988. Martha was called the “Cookie Lady” she loved giving others cookies and gifts. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Potsdam Humane Association, Hannawa Falls Fire Department or the Potsdam Rescue Squad.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Ronald D. Monnat, 74, of Watertown
Shirley A. (Patnode) Hunter, 72, of Canton died on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the...
Shirley A. (Patnode) Hunter, 72, of Canton
Susan Ann Penn, age 71, of Macomb, NY passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at home under...
Susan Ann Penn, 71, of Macomb
The purchase of the Watertown Golf Club remained a main topic of discussion at Tuesday night's...
Watertown golf club debate far from over, discussions on council get heated

Obituaries

John F. Fitzgerald, 65, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at his home in...
John F. Fitzgerald, 65, of Watertown
Susan M. Newman, 76, of S. Hamilton St., passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at her home.
Susan M. Newman, 76, of Watertown
The gate to Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield on Fort Drum is no longer open 24 hours a day, 7 days a...
Access to Fort Drum’s Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield limited due to competition
The former Angel's Inn will house up to 18 homeless men
‘Progress has been made’ in battling homelessness in Watertown
Barbara Janet (Murdock) Hand, passed away on Monday, January 16th, 2023 at Lewis County General...
Barbara Janet (Murdock) Hand
Howard Eugene Shippee, age 90, became part of the light of heaven on January 17, 2023 where he...
Howard Eugene Shippee, 90, of Fowler