Mixed precipitation this morning
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With temperatures right around the freezing point in some places, there’s still a risk for freezing rain and mixed precipitation.
Areas already above freezing will see rain with maybe some snow mixing in. Higher elevations — primarily southeastern St. Lawrence County and parts of the Tug Hill — are getting mostly snow.
A winter weather advisory for St. Lawrence County and the Adirondacks was scheduled to wrap up at 7 a.m.
Today’s highs will be in the mid-30s, and overnight lows will be in the 20s.
Mixed precipitation will continue off and on Thursday, especially in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s.
Snow is likely on Friday, when highs will be in the low 30s.
Saturday will be cloudy and around 30.
There’s a 50% chance of mixed precipitation on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.
It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow both Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid-30s on both days.
