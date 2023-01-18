Mixed precipitation this morning

Wednesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:11 AM EST
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With temperatures right around the freezing point in some places, there’s still a risk for freezing rain and mixed precipitation.

Areas already above freezing will see rain with maybe some snow mixing in. Higher elevations — primarily southeastern St. Lawrence County and parts of the Tug Hill — are getting mostly snow.

A winter weather advisory for St. Lawrence County and the Adirondacks was scheduled to wrap up at 7 a.m.

Today’s highs will be in the mid-30s, and overnight lows will be in the 20s.

Mixed precipitation will continue off and on Thursday, especially in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Snow is likely on Friday, when highs will be in the low 30s.

Saturday will be cloudy and around 30.

There’s a 50% chance of mixed precipitation on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow both Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid-30s on both days.

