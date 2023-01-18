Morning Checkup: National Blood Donor Month

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - January is National Blood Donor Month.

Samaritan Medical Center pathologist Dr. Shikhar Vyas, who’s also director of laboratory and blood bank services, outlined some of the reasons why giving blood is important.

Watch the video for his interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

The American Red Cross schedules blood drives throughout the year. You can see the schedule at redcross.org/give-blood or you can call 1-800-REDCROSS.

