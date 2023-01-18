Ronald D. Monnat, 74, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ronald D. Monnat, 74, Watertown, retired business manager with the Plumbers and Steamfitters Union #73, Oswego, passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 18th, 2023, with his family at his side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.  A complete obituary with service dates and times will follow.

Online condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com

