Published: Jan. 18, 2023
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Shirley A. (Patnode) Hunter, 72, of Canton died on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she was in the company of family and her canine companion.

Shirley was born January 13, 1951 in Malone, NY; a daughter of the late Wm. John and Minnie (Bouyea) Patnode of Newcomb, NY. She graduated from Newcomb High School. On January 30, 1968, Shirley was united by marriage to Richard L. Hunter.

When she was young, Shirley worked at Howard Johnson’s restaurant in Lake George and for a short time as a home health care aide. From then on Shirley was first and foremost, a mother and homemaker. Not till after the kids were all in school did she take a job outside the home working for P& C Supermarkets and part-time for Video News and Video Express. Shirley had been a member of the local T.O.P.S group, she enjoyed cooking and baking. Shirley was a communicant of St. Henry’s Church in DeKalb and later St. Mary’s in Canton. She was also a former Sunday School Teacher at St. Henry’s under then Father Poissant.

Shirley is survived by her husband of nearly 55 years, Richard Hunter; three sons, Nicholas Hunter, Shaun Hunter and Matthew Hunter, grandchildren, JC Degroat, Cayden Campbell, Jacob, Abbey, Hayley and Makayla Hunter, and by a brother, Frank Patnode.

In addition to her parents John and Minnie, she was predeceased by a son Michael Hunter and by brothers, Gerald Murphy and Ronald “Jack” and Donald Patnode.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton followed by a funeral service at 7:00 pm. Burial will be held in the North Russell Cemetery in the spring.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.coom. Arrangements for Shirley A. (Patnode) Hunter are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

