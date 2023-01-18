State forest rangers train for ice rescues

New York state forest rangers received training last week in rescuing people on the ice.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023
CRANBERRY LAKE, New York (WWNY) - New York state forest rangers — including nine recent academy graduates — received training last week in rescuing people on the ice.

It’s called flat ice rescue training and it was held January 12 at the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Cranberry Lake complex in the town of Clifton.

Participants learned self-rescue techniques along with what is called reach, throw, and go techniques to rescue others.

There was also classroom instruction on preplanning, responding to, and coordinating rescues.

Participants also learned how to use the DEC’s airboat to deliver rescue personnel to the scene and how to move victims from the water to the deck of the airboat.

