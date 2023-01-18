Susan Ann Penn, 71, of Macomb

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Susan Ann Penn, age 71, of Macomb, NY passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at home under...
Susan Ann Penn, age 71, of Macomb, NY passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at home under the loving care of her daughter and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.(Funeral Home)

MACOMB, New York (WWNY) - Susan Ann Penn, age 71, of Macomb, NY passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at home under the loving care of her daughter and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.

In keeping with Susan’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Susan was born on September 13, 1951 in Claremont, NH to the late Kenneth O. Lord and Phyllis H. Mills. Susan attended school and then took online courses and received her degree in Veterinary Medicine. She loved being able to take care of the animals on her family farm. She also worked as a LNA and a CNA, before working at Ruger Fire Arms in Newport, NH as a gun maker.

Susan was a member of the Maranatha Bible Baptist Church. She loved collecting Brier Horse figurines.

Surviving are five daughters, Pamela Martin, Vanessa Porter, Tracy Moses, Delores Penn and Juanita LeClair; five brothers; Carl, Kit, Del Edward, Danny and Dwaine Lord; four sisters, Rodah Travis, Frances Williams, Virginia Snide and Dorothy Shute; her step father who raised her, David Raymond Shute and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Susan is predeceased by her mother, Phyllis Shute and a brother, Mark Shute.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Ronald D. Monnat, 74, of Watertown
Shirley A. (Patnode) Hunter, 72, of Canton died on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the...
Shirley A. (Patnode) Hunter, 72, of Canton
The purchase of the Watertown Golf Club remained a main topic of discussion at Tuesday night's...
Watertown golf club debate far from over, discussions on council get heated
Martha D. Graves, 91, of Massena and formerly of Hannawa Falls, died on January 9, 2023, at...
Martha D. Graves, 91, of Massena

Obituaries

John F. Fitzgerald, 65, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at his home in...
John F. Fitzgerald, 65, of Watertown
Susan M. Newman, 76, of S. Hamilton St., passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at her home.
Susan M. Newman, 76, of Watertown
The gate to Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield on Fort Drum is no longer open 24 hours a day, 7 days a...
Access to Fort Drum’s Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield limited due to competition
The former Angel's Inn will house up to 18 homeless men
‘Progress has been made’ in battling homelessness in Watertown
Barbara Janet (Murdock) Hand, passed away on Monday, January 16th, 2023 at Lewis County General...
Barbara Janet (Murdock) Hand
Howard Eugene Shippee, age 90, became part of the light of heaven on January 17, 2023 where he...
Howard Eugene Shippee, 90, of Fowler