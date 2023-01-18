Susan Ann Penn, 71, of Macomb

Susan Ann Penn, age 71, of Macomb, NY passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at home under the loving care of her daughter and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. (Funeral Home)

MACOMB, New York (WWNY) - Susan Ann Penn, age 71, of Macomb, NY passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at home under the loving care of her daughter and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.

In keeping with Susan’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Susan was born on September 13, 1951 in Claremont, NH to the late Kenneth O. Lord and Phyllis H. Mills. Susan attended school and then took online courses and received her degree in Veterinary Medicine. She loved being able to take care of the animals on her family farm. She also worked as a LNA and a CNA, before working at Ruger Fire Arms in Newport, NH as a gun maker.

Susan was a member of the Maranatha Bible Baptist Church. She loved collecting Brier Horse figurines.

Surviving are five daughters, Pamela Martin, Vanessa Porter, Tracy Moses, Delores Penn and Juanita LeClair; five brothers; Carl, Kit, Del Edward, Danny and Dwaine Lord; four sisters, Rodah Travis, Frances Williams, Virginia Snide and Dorothy Shute; her step father who raised her, David Raymond Shute and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Susan is predeceased by her mother, Phyllis Shute and a brother, Mark Shute.

