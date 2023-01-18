Susan M. Newman, 76, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Jan. 18, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Susan M. Newman, 76, of S. Hamilton St., passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at her home.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 4:00-6:00pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

Sue was born on January 17, 1946 to the late Donald and Marion (Babcock) Newman, and was predeceased by her sister Judy Newman. Sue was always proud to live in the house that her father built. She lived her life with an indomitable spirit, from her survival of cancer in her young adulthood to the way that she shoveled her own driveway well into her sixties. Sue was a devoted mother to her daughter Sarah, and exemplified determination, perseverance and independence. She loved watching golf and football, and would astonish those around her with her detailed knowledge of every game and every player. Sue was employed for 25 years as a typist for Jefferson County Department of Social Services, retiring in 2016.

Sue is survived by her daughter, Sarah (Newman) Gidley and son-in-law Eric Gidley of Stamford CT, her sister and brother-in-law Kathleen and Gerald Amyot of LaFargeville, her brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Lucinda Riches of LaFargeville, her beloved friends Stacey and William Scott of Watertown, and Sarah’s father Robert Kirk of Watertown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sue’s name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

