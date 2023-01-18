TILT hosts Wild Wednesdays & other treks

Thousand Islands Land Trust's Wild Wednesdays & Winter Treks
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Thousand Islands Land Trust (TILT) is offering Wild Wednesdays and other treks through the winter.

TILT’s Shannon Walter explains that Wild Wednesdays is an afterschool program for families to get out and explore the outdoors.

Here’s the schedule:

  • Wild Wednesday - At 3:30 p.m. on January 25 on the Macsherry Trail in Hammond
  • Toddies on the Trail – at 5 p.m. on January 27 on Rivergate Trail in Clayton
  • Snowshoe Trek – at 10 a.m. on February 18 on the Macsherry Trail in Hammond
  • Wild Wednesday – at 3:30 p.m. on February 22 at Otter Creek Preserve in Alexandria Bay.

If you go on one of the scheduled treks or on your own, make sure you dress for the weather, including layers and appropriate footwear, bring a snack and a water bottle, and always let someone know where you’re going.

Find out more at tilandtrust.org or call 315-686-5345.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Moderna vaccine.
“Null, void, and of no effect.” Says Supreme Court Judge who ruled against the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
WWNY Kids 12 and older could have access to COVID vaccine Thursday
NY vaccine mandate for health care workers struck down
Tyler J. Moroughan
State Police ask for help locating a Jefferson County man
UTV Crash
Jefferson County man killed in UTV crash
U.S. Route 11 shutdown in St. Lawrence after a crash Tuesday afternoon.
Slick road conditions could be to blame in crash that closed Route 11 near Potsdam

Latest News

TILT's Wild Wednesdays & other treks
Thousand Islands Land Trust Wild Wednesdays & Winter Treks
New York state forest rangers received training last week in rescuing people on the ice.
State forest rangers train for ice rescues
Morning Checkup: National Blood Donor Month
Morning Checkup: National Blood Donor Month
Cape Vincent Lions Club holds benefit breakfast
Breakfast buffet to benefit family who lost home to fire