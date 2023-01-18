TILT hosts Wild Wednesdays & other treks

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Thousand Islands Land Trust (TILT) is offering Wild Wednesdays and other treks through the winter.

TILT’s Shannon Walter explains that Wild Wednesdays is an afterschool program for families to get out and explore the outdoors.

Here’s the schedule:

Wild Wednesday - At 3:30 p.m. on January 25 on the Macsherry Trail in Hammond

Toddies on the Trail – at 5 p.m. on January 27 on Rivergate Trail in Clayton

Snowshoe Trek – at 10 a.m. on February 18 on the Macsherry Trail in Hammond

Wild Wednesday – at 3:30 p.m. on February 22 at Otter Creek Preserve in Alexandria Bay.

If you go on one of the scheduled treks or on your own, make sure you dress for the weather, including layers and appropriate footwear, bring a snack and a water bottle, and always let someone know where you’re going.

Find out more at tilandtrust.org or call 315-686-5345.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.