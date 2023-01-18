Watertown golf club debate far from over, discussions on council get heated

The purchase of the Watertown Golf Club remained a main topic of discussion at Tuesday night's...
The purchase of the Watertown Golf Club remained a main topic of discussion at Tuesday night's city council meeting.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The judge may have made his decision, and the $3.4 million Watertown Golf Club is cleared to happen. But the debate is far from over.

Tuesday’s meeting may have been one of the most heated throughout the entire controversy.

At the meeting, Council member Cliff Olney again promised to expose disinformation, spread he says, by Mayor Jeff Smith and Council member Sarah Compo Pierce over the $3.4 million purchase.

It was the subject of a news release out last week, signed by Olney, and Council members Lisa Ruggiero and Pat Hickey.

Even before that, on January 3rd, Olney seemed eager to release facts at a January 3rd meeting, but litigation held him back.

“After we go through with the case, and we’re done, and the public understands what the determination of the judge will be, I will go there then. I will expose everything that has been done to deep six this deal, disingenuous stuff that’s been released and orders that never should have been. And you can count on it,” Olney said.

With the litigation over, and the judge’s decision in, Council member Compo Pierce was eager to hear what the three had to say.

“Can you share specifically what disinformation I spread?” Compo Pierce said.

After five seconds of silence, and a repeated request, Olney spoke up.

“I said I was letting it breathe tonight because we just got the decision,” he said.

Minutes later, Olney accused Compo Pierce and her supporters of spreading rumors that he and Ruggiero were getting a cut of the Golf Club deal.

“There was rumors being spread around that your team, your people, were suggesting that we were being corrupt,” Olney said.

And Council member Lisa Ruggiero, accused Smith of spreading lies on the radio, and soliciting a resident to file a lawsuit to stop the deal.

But Smith fired back.

“When asked tonight about what is the disinformation, what are the facts, we hear more diversion, later,” he said.

A closing date on the property has not been set.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Moderna vaccine.
“Null, void, and of no effect.” Says Supreme Court Judge who ruled against the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
WWNY Kids 12 and older could have access to COVID vaccine Thursday
NY vaccine mandate for health care workers struck down
Tyler J. Moroughan
State Police ask for help locating a Jefferson County man
UTV Crash
Jefferson County man killed in UTV crash
U.S. Route 11 shutdown in St. Lawrence after a crash Tuesday afternoon.
Slick road conditions could be to blame in crash that closed Route 11 near Potsdam

Latest News

The gate to Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield on Fort Drum is no longer open 24 hours a day, 7 days a...
Access to Fort Drum’s Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield limited due to competition
The former Angel's Inn will house up to 18 homeless men
‘Progress has been made’ in battling homelessness in Watertown
A Lowville couple is up for a state grant to redo a village building that once housed a jail....
From booking to brewing: Lowville couple seeks grant to turn old village jail into coffee roastery
A Watertown woman who has found herself homeless for years, in her own words.
Homeless woman urges Watertown lawmakers to help: ‘I’m not trash’