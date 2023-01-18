Watertown swimmers on path for another league title

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Frontier League boys’ swimming championships are coming up this weekend at Indian River.

The Watertown team is looking to continue its success on Saturday.

The Cyclones are 8-0 so far this season. This year’s team added to what is a strong swimming program.

Up next for Watertown are the Frontier League championships. Watertown is expected to bring home another title this weekend.

The Cyclones have won 13 league titles since 2009. Chances are good of adding to that streak this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.