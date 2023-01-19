Boomer Movers: Clayton class helps seniors stay active and social

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - It’s called Boomer Movers, and the goal: to keep local seniors shaking and moving, staying active and social.

When the Paynter Senior Center was looking to expand their exercise group, one member told activities coordinator Sandi Baril, she knew just exactly who to call.

“‘There’s this Boomer Movers group and you got to get in touch with Amy.’ So of course I researched her, found her, called her, text her, emailed her; and now she’s here. We couldn’t be more excited about it,” said Baril, the activities director at Paynter Senior Center.

Class instructor Amy Hillianbrand makes her way to the Paynter Senior Center twice a week now to make sure the residents are staying active, no matter their age.

“By having classes like this, folks are staying stronger, they’re staying active,” Hillianbrand said. “They’re staying at home in their environments longer, and doing the types of things that they like to do.”

For Boomer Movers, getting up and going is about more than just burning calories, right down to the playlist.

“I try to make it the music they enjoy, so that they don’t think that they’re coming out to exercise. They’re coming out to have fun with their friends,” Hillianbrand said.

“You can exercise at home, and that is a whole different feeling,” Dianne Rogers, a member of Payne Senior Center said. “To come here with the group, to be able to talk before and after class. Just laugh, and as you saw, people are singing. It’s just fun.”

Fun that Baril says has helped keep the community together after a couple of long years not being able to do so.

“Everybody’s excited. Might need to go home and rest a little while, but I think it’s overall wonderful for their well being.”

