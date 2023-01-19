Carthage Little Theatre presents ‘The Fantasticks’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carthage Little Theatre is presenting the popular, long-running show “The Fantasticks.”
Jane Bowman Jenkins says it’s the longest-running show in professional theater.
All performances of the dinner theater will be at Belva’s Sahara Restaurant.
Here’s the schedule:
- February 3 — Dinner at 6 p.m., curtain at 7 p.m.
- February 4 — Dinner at 1 p.m., curtain at 2 p.m.
- February 5 — Dinner at 1 p.m., curtain at 2 p.m.
Dinner and show cost $40.
You can call 315-493-2329 to make reservations, which are due by January 30. Seating is limited.
