County takes over Ogdensburg’s overnight police dispatching

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Overnight was the first time St. Lawrence County handled all police dispatching for the city of Ogdensburg.

County officials said they were starting at 11 p.m. Wednesday to take over all primary dispatch services and coordinated call response for city police.

That coverage lasts until 7 a.m. Thursday and will continue each night during the same hours.

County officials say the goal is to expand dispatching to 24 hours a day as infrastructure and staffing permit.

Ogdensburg has been pushing for the county to cover police dispatching as a way to save the cash-strapped city money.

