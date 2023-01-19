Fire damages Three Mile Bay home

A home on State Route 12E near Three Mile Bay was damaged in a Thursday morning fire.
By 7 News Staff
Jan. 19, 2023
THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - No one was injured in a house fire near Three Mile Bay Thursday morning.

The fire at 8858 State Route 12E was called in around 9:30 a.m.

Three Mile Bay Fire Chief Justin Borquin said that as of around 11 a.m. firefighters were working to extinguish any fire inside the walls.

Only one person was home when the fire started. Pets were also in the home but have not been found.

The chief said it might be a few hours before everything was wrapped up.

Officials were still looking into the cause.

Clayton and Chaumont fire departments also responded to the scene.

