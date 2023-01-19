Highlights & scores: Frontier League hoops, NAC hoops & hockey

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ basketball and boys’ hockey were among the items on the local sports menu Wednesday night.

The Cyclones hosted Carthage in boys’ Frontier League basketball from Watertown High.

First quarter: Seth Charlton hits the floater, putting the Cyclones on top 2. He had 22.

The Comets answer. Makiah Johnson hits the corner jumper. Carthage is down 2.

Off the turnover it’s Charlton with 2 more. Watertown is on top 6.

Then it’s Jack Adams driving baseline and getting the roll. The Cyclones are up by 8.

Kalel Tavaga knocks down the 3-pointer for the Comets.

The Cyclones beat the Comets 69-51.

South Jefferson hosted Sandy Creek in another boys’ Frontier League basketball matchup, this one in Adams, South Jeff hosting Sandy Creek.

Second quarter: Nolan Widrick dials long distance. The Spartans are in front 32-25.

The Comets counter. Mason Ennist rips yarn from downtown. Sandy Creek is down 4.

Third quarter: Robert Piddock gets the roll down low. The Spartans are in front 8.

Ennist with the strong move inside for the bucket. The Comets are within 6.

Curtis Staie comes up with the steal. He hits and is fouled.

South Jeff beat Sandy Creek 78-75 in overtime.

In boys’ Northern Athletic Conference basketball, it was St. Lawrence Central hosting Brushton-Moira.

Ethan Parent dishes to Casey Martin who splits the defense for the layup. It’s 3-0 Brushton-Moira.

Dustin Baker off the screen adds to the lead. It’s 5-0 Panthers.

Xavier Shattuck passes to Aiden Beach. The Larries are on the board 5-3.

Beach on the steal and breakaway ties the game at 5-5.

Damien Ashley to Beach again for 3.

Austin Mason for the short jumper.

St. Lawrence Central rallies down the stretch to beat Brushton-Moira 53-40.

St. Lawrence Central and Malone faced off in NAC boys’ hockey.

Merrick Frary feeds Michael Donie for the quick shot. The Larries go on top 1-0.

The Larries’ Andrew LaMora swoops in. Charlie Dow flips home the rebound. The game is tied 2-2.

Lamora passes to Connor Provost, giving the Larries a 3-2 edge.

Malone’s Owen Burditt takes the initial shot. Jonathan Scharf deposits the rebound.

Malone scores 4 straight goals to beat St. Lawrence Central 6-4.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Watertown 69, Carthage 51

General Brown 63, Beaver River 44

South Jefferson 78, Sandy Creek 75 (OT)

Copenhagen 48, Lyme 30

Hermon-DeKalb 45, Parishville-Hopkinton 40

St. Lawrence Central 53, Brushton-Moira 40

OFA 66, Salmon River 42

Girls’ high school basketball

Watertown 47, Carthage 22

Belleville Henderson 67, South Lewis 35

Alexandria 54, Sandy Creek 33

Copenhagen 46, Lyme 28

LaFargeville 55, Sackets Harbor 44

OFA 56, Salmon River 28

Lisbon 62, Harrisville 53

Hammond 61, Hermon-DeKalb 37

Men’s college basketball

Corning 70, Jefferson 66

Section III, Division II wrestling duals

General Brown 36, Lowville 34

Central Valley 47, General Brown 18

High school wrestling

Gouverneur 54, OFA 12

South Jefferson-Sandy Creek 46, Beaver River 24

Boys’ high school swimming

South Jefferson 102, Lowville 81

High school volleyball

Watertown 3, General Brown 0

Beaver River 3, South Jefferson 1

Lowville 3, Carthage 0

Boys’ high school hockey

OFA 3, Islanders 2

Malone 6, St. Lawrence Central 4

Girls’ high school hockey

Malone 11, Massena 3

