IHC team brings together hockey players from several schools

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Six schools contribute players to the Immaculate Heart boys’ hockey team. Their combined efforts have put together a good season so far.

The Cavaliers currently stand at 5-5-1 on the season.

Immaculate Heart has already won two more games than all of last season.

With players representing Immaculate Heart, Watertown, Indian River, General Brown, Carthage, and Beaver River, this group of hockey players is looking to find success under the IHC banner.

